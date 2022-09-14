SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and Mayer Museums Curator Rocio Moncibais discuss a new exhibit that honors a longtime Congressman from the 11th district of Texas, Mike Conaway.

The new exhibit is housed upstairs in the Mayer Museum and showcases his career as a Congressman. This is the first Federal collection the museum has housed and featured artifacts includes awards, photographs, documents and his desk from his time in office among some of Conaway’s other personal memorabilia.

The Mayer Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is located at 2501 W. Avenue N.

For more information Contact Mrs. Rocio Moncibais at rocio.moncibais@angelo.edu.