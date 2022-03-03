SAN ANGELO, Texas — Middle Concho Drive is open to traffic again after the replacement of a drainage culvert was completed this week.

According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this morning, Thursday, March 3, 2022, the drainage culvert that was replaced had deteriorated and caused erosion to the side of the road.

The project to restore the roadway to its full width required the complete replacement of the old culvert, which crossed the full length of the road near the entrance of Middle Concho Park.

The project, undertaken by the City of San Angelo Street and Bridge Division, took less than one month to complete.