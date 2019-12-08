“Merry Pit-mas” event connects good dogs with loving homes

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Pit BBQ held an adoption event run by Cassie’s Place. The event is an annual effort to reduce the stigma of the pitbull breed, and help find loving homes for dogs of all breeds and ages.

Cassie’s Place was created to serve the abused, neglected and forgotten animals of Tom Green County and the surrounding areas. “We are having our Merry Pit-mas here at the Pit BBQ,” said Kelcie Hall, intake coordinator for Cassie’s Place. “We do a couple different pitbull events here, they always welcome us. We also have our Saint Pitties day but it’s December so its Merry Pit-mas. So we’re here celebrating an amazing breed, pitbulls.”

One immediate way to help rehab the image of the pitbull is to use the proper breed name which is the “American Staffordshire Terrier.” To reach Cassie’s Place and see if your fur-ever friend is waiting there call (325) 651-0021