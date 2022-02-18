MENARD, Texas – Menard ISD evacuated Menard High School Friday afternoon due to “the incident had to do with the proximity of the situation to the high school,” according to a statement from Menard ISD.

Menard ISD originally announced the school would be in a lock out Friday out of an abundance of caution and that the school was not in a direct threat.

Later in the afternoon, Menard ISD evacuated the high school to the Boys and Girls Club and have released students to parents. Student vehicles will remain at the high school and the school district will send notifications when they can be moved.

Brandon Corbin, Menard County Judge, posted a statement about the incident in Menard:

County facilities will be closed the rest of the day due to a threat. Early voting is being relocated to First United Methodist Church, and should be up and running within the hour. Stay safe, Judge Corbin

Courtesy: Menard ISD and Brandon Corbin, Menard County Judge