SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two men accused of being involved in three business burglaries, two vehicle burglaries and an attempted break-in in Menard have been identified.

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office updated the public via social media, sharing that the two individuals the office was trying to identify in a previous post regarding several burglaries were taken into custody.

Mugshot: Nathaniel Vicker 2-15-2023 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Nathaniel Vickers was booked at 1:57 p.m. on Wednesday on charges from Tom Green county. These include a grand jury indictment for the theft of a firearm, the unauthorized absence from a community correction facility and the burglary of a habitation. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, Vickers has also been charged with the possession of marijuana under two ounces and possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Burglary of building was recently added as a charge from Menard county. Vickers bond is set at $121,550.

Mugshot: Blake McCollum 2-15-2023 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Blake McCollum was also booked into the Tom Green county jail on February 15 at 2:46 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram, a charge from Tom Green county. Burglary of building was also a recent charge added for McCollum from Menard county. McCollum has a bond set at $120,000 according to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster.