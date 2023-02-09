MENARD, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Menard County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of several individuals who are on the run just outside of Menard.

According to a Facebook post made by the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, four people were arrested and possibly eight people ran from a vehicle four miles north of Menard on Highway 83. The sheriff’s office says that those on foot ran east on Yates property near the roping arena.

Citizens are reminded to lock their cars and doors to their homes. The Menard County Sheriff’s Office tells citizens to call 911 if someone is seen walking on their property and not to approach the subject.