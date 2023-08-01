SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Menard County is currently working on switching over to a new emergency alert system for the entire county by the end of August 2023.

According to Menard Emc, they are working in conjunction with The City of Menard, Menard Hospital District, Menard ISD, and the Menard County Sheriff’s Office to launch a new Community Mass Warning/Notification System called Onsolve – Codered.

The two QR codes below can be used to register your phone number or numbers, email, and physical address.

The first QR code containing the Emergency Management Logo will direct you to the registration page. The second QR code with no logo will direct your mobile phone to send a text to register your mobile device.

Registration can also be done through the county website found here.

If assistance in registration is needed please contact menardemc@co.menard.tx.us.