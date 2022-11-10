MENARD COUNTY, Texas — The Menard County Sheriff’s Office shared via social media that a bail-out occurred on Thursday, November 10.

The sheriff’s office shares that approximately 10 to 12 subjects had fled on foot near the end of Pine Street and Brazos Avenue following a bail-out. The subjects had fled into a pasture, heading south to the San Saba river.

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office urges all citizens to lock their houses and car doors. Citizens are reminded to contact the Menard County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 369-4705 if they see anything.

No updates have been posted by local law enforcement.

