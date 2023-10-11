SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Menard County Chamber of Commerce took to social media to ask for the community’s help in locating a sign that featured the chamber’s “Rat” on Oct. 11 with the belief that it could’ve been stolen out of hate.

The Hunter Blowout sign was taken from the south end of Menard at the Old Country Store. The post shared that the signs cost $300 each and that the sheriff’s office has been contacted regarding the theft.

The Menard County Chamber of Commerce Hunters Blowout sign that was stolen in October.

According to the chamber of commerce, a lot of controversies have been stirring over the “Rat”. In the social media post, they explain that the “Rat” mascot, which still has no name, was bought by the Menard County Chamber of Commerce and does not represent any person or the community.

“He’s simply a marketing tool, much like Brady & their “goat” for the goat cook-off,” the post read. “He’s supposed to be funny!!”

The post also stated that the Yellowjackets have been and will continue to be the mascot in Menard.

The Menard County Chamber of Commerce went on to further explain future plans of giving the “Rat” different looks such as presenting a classier side of him.

The Menard County Chamber of Commerce asks that the banner be returned to the chamber or the location where it was stolen and no charges will be pressed. If the banner is not returned, the chamber shared that charges will be pressed.