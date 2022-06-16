MENARD COUNTY, Texas – There will be no fireworks in Menard County this year as the Menard County Commissioner’s Court voted unanimously on restricting the use of fireworks on July 4th on Monday, June 14th.

According to the Texas Local Government Code, under Section 325.051 commissioners of the county court may prohibit or restrict the sale and use of fireworks in the unincorporated area of the county.

These fireworks are defined as “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins” under section 352.051.

Due to this code and current drought conditions within Menard, the county commissioner’s determined it would be best to prohibit the sale and use of fireworks for July 4, 2022.

Although they are prohibited this year, the Menard County Commissioner’s Court designates Stockpen Crossing Park from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4th for the use of restricted fireworks. The court states that local law enforcement and volunteer fire firefighters will be at this location during this time to ensure those on site are safe.

Anyone that does not follow this order will result in a Class C misdemeanor under this section.

The order in its entirety is provided below: