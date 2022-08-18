Sherrod is described as a 47-year-old six-foot male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 160 pounds.

The Brady Police Department also shared via Facebook that Sherrod is known to be in Brady as well.

If you have any information that could lead to Sherrod, contact Crime Stoppers at (325) 396-2337 or the Menard County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 396-4705.