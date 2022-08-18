MENARD COUNTY, Texas – Carey Thomas Sherrod, also known as Tommy Sherrod, was highlighted in a wanted poster by the Menard County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary of Habitation.
Sherrod is described as a 47-year-old six-foot male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 160 pounds.
The Brady Police Department also shared via Facebook that Sherrod is known to be in Brady as well.
If you have any information that could lead to Sherrod, contact Crime Stoppers at (325) 396-2337 or the Menard County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 396-4705.
Any information that leads to the arrest of Sherrod could result in a reward of up to $1,000.
Crime Stoppers and the Menard County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to never attempt to apprehend a subject yourself.