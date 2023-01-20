MENARD COUNTY, Texas — The Menard County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to warn the public of a ‘highly addictive’ substance that will be circulating.

According to the county sheriff’s office, these substances are often sold by young, smart women that will get you hooked with their good-cause story. Be on the lookout for boxes labeled as “Thun Mints”, “Caramel DeLites”, “Peanut Butter Patties” and “Lemonades”.

The MCSO warns the public that consuming just one box can lead to you hiding a stash in your freezer.

The sheriff’s office will have a designated drop-off location for these “Girl Scout Cookies”. The Menard County Sheriff’s Office will dispose of the substances safely.

