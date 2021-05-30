Memorial Day weekend golf tournament and fundraiser

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 2021 Memorial Day weekend marked the inaugural Memorial Weekend Golf Tournament out at Riverside Golf Course. The event was organized and run by both the local American Legion post and the All Veterans Council. The tournament took a good deal of effort from both organizations, and from the community that supports them.

“We pulled together a lot of sponsorship from our community,” said Cathy Fiscus, Secretary for the All Veterans Council. “To bring in the resources and the door prizes and the whole sponsorship.”

The tournament was a bit smaller than anticipated, with 60 participants, but organizers say they’re excited and hopeful to hold more in the future. The fundraising goal for this years tournament was $10,000. The funding goes to veterans and Junior ROTC programs in the Concho Valley.