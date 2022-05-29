SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo has several events happening to help honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Memorial Day Murph – TBone Active

TBone Active in San Angelo is hosting a Memorial Day Murph workout beginning at 8:30 a.m. This workout includes a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and a second one-mile run.

No registration is needed to participate in the event.

Memorial Day at Fort Concho

Fort Concho will be hosting a Memorial Day exercise in honor of those who served in the military and made the ultimate sacrifice.

This event will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the Headquarters Building with speakers such as Mayor Brenda Gunter, Air Force veteran Pastor Joe Bourgeois and Tom Green County Commissioner Rick Bacon.

The Colors will also be presented wt a memorial salute by the Fort Concho Living History Program and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans.

This event is co-sponsored by the Pocahontas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The fort will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for self-guided tours which include ten display and exhibit buildings.

Memorial Day Service – Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens

Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens is hosting a gathering in honor of veterans and their families from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, May 30th. Dr. Jerry Roach from Victory Christian Church will be doing the invocation and benediction. Mayor Brenda Gunter and Colonel Mathew Reilman of the Goodfellow Air Force Base will also be speaking at the event.

Music from Ice House Brass Band and Ntune Quartet will also be at the event. The Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard will also be present.

Following remarks, sausage wraps, hotdogs, tea and lemonade will be served.

Memorial Day Concert – Sierra Vista United Methodist Church

The San Angelo Community Band will be hosting their opening concert for summer in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Join the band at 7 p.m. at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church.