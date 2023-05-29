SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Memorial Day is a holiday for honoring and mourning United States Armed Forces members who died while serving. Multiple services and events are happening across San Angelo to help honor their sacrifice.

Memorial Day Service — Johnson’s Lawnhaven Community Gardens

The public is invited to attend the Memorial Day Service at Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens to honor the more than 1,700 veterans buried at the cemetery. Starting at 8:00 a.m., the service will include a flag-raising ceremony, the Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard, the Ntune quartet and the Icehouse Band.

Time and Location

8:00 a.m.

4989 FM Highway 1223

Memorial Day at Fort Concho

Memorial Day at Fort Concho will begin at 8:45 a.m. in front of the fort’s Headquarters with music from the Texas Division of the Salvation Army Band. Lt. Colonel John McCallister, commander of the 344th military intelligence battalion of the U.S. Army at Goodfellow Air Force Base, will be the featured speaker. The Fort Concho Living History Program and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans will provide the color guard and salutes.

Time and Location

8:45 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Fort Concho, 630 S. Oakes

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Service

Each year on Memorial Day, Chapter 457 of the Vietnam Veterans of America holds a service at the Concho Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The service pays tribute to the nearly 50 veterans who died while serving during the Vietnam War.

Time and Location

10:00 a.m.

Concho Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 8051-8091 Knickerbocker Dr.

All Veterans Council 56th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

The All Veterans Council of Tom Green County will hold the 56th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 6:00 p.m. at the Tom Green County Courthouse. The Council invites the public to join them as they remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony will include a rededication of the Abbott 27 Monument, laying of service wreaths and performances by the Twin Mountain Tonesmen.

Time and Location

6:00 p.m.

Tom Green County Courthouse, 112 W. Beauregard