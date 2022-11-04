SAN ANGELO, Texas, — The McNease Convention Center will be closed as the building undergoes various improvements.

The closure will last from November 7, 2022, to January 23, 2023, and improvements will include the replacement of the existing sewer line, and the replacement of tile, carpet, and wall vinyl. Additional improvements will include window tinting, the replacement of LED lighting in the hallways and foyer, and landscaping.

The City Council will still meet at the McNease Convention Center during renovations and customers will still be able to book the Convention Center for future events during this time by calling 325-653-9577.