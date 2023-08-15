BRADY, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — Despite a longtime tradition ending in 2019, a local running group is looking to revive it in 2023 – Unofficially.

People that wish they could hit the Goat Gallop race course running or walking in Brady can take the course once more at 8 a.m. on Sept. 2 at the Bulldog Stadium thanks to the Brady Run Club.

Anyone that wants to join in is welcome to warm up in the stadium parking lot before 8 a.m.

Since this is the Unofficial Goat Gallop, runners and walkers will be responsible for keeping their time if they choose to. There will not be awards, but everyone is welcome to gather on the course together.

The Brady Run Club will give direction to those that need help throughout the race.

Sara Virdell, one of three founders of the Brady Run Club, shared with Concho Valley Homepage, “The Goat Gallop always brings a good crowd and there are always a lot of friendly, familiar faces of people coming back to Brady for the run as well.” The event used to gather between 40 to 80 competitors annually, Virdell recalls.

The Brady Run Club is hoping to bring back that friendly, welcoming environment not only for the race but also for their weekly runs as a group. Runners in the area that are looking for a group to join or are interested in running can join the Brady Run Club on Facebook.

“We enjoy the fellowship and being active,” Virdell said. “It’s something I look forward to each week.”

Any businesses that are interested in donating items like water bottles or bananas, contact Sara Virdell through her Facebook page.