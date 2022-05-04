BRADY, Texas — A man who was arrested for shooting a Brady police officer now faces attempted murder charges.

According to booking documents, Dakota Allen Blake, 35, of Defiance, OH, is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer. The Department of Public Safety says Blake opened fire on a Brady police officer after the officer arrived in response to a disturbance call.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Blake was taken into custody after a brief standoff with police.