MCCULLOCH COUNTY, Texas – According to a social media post made by McCulloch County Crime Stoppers, law enforcement is on the look for Nathaniel Cory Silva who escaped police custody early Saturday, June 11th.

McCulloch County Crime Stoppers says Silva currently has multiple warrants for his arrest

Silva is described to be a Hispanic male around the age of 38 with a tattoo on his left bicep of his name “Nathaniel”.

McCulloch County Crime Stoppers ask if the individual is located, and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-325-456-TIPS or Law Enforcement immediately.