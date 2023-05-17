SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During the May 17, 2023, City Council meeting, Mayor Brenda Gunter urged citizens to file a protest against their 2023 tax appraisal rates.

Mayor Gunter spoke during public comment discussing the dramatic increase in appraisal rates citizens have seen across Tom Green County, with several property rates climbing by 1000 percent.

“Unquestionably these new appraisals have been shockingly higher than anyone could possibly anticipate,” said Mayor Gunter, “I am working with Drew Darby, hopefully, to come up with a plan that will be acceptable to the Appraisal District and the State Comptroller.”

Mayor Gunter reminded citizens that Drew Darby and herself have no authority over appraisal rates and that Tyler Johnson and the Tom Green County Appraisal District report to the Comptroller, not to city or county officials.

While Mayor Gunter is working with state officials to attempt to address the increase in appraisal rates, she encouraged citizens to contact the State Comptroller who she said has control over the Appraisal District.



“What we do want to do is make sure our state representatives as well as the State Comptroller and this appraisal district understands the dramatic stress that theses appraisals have added to our citizens,” said Mayor Gunter.

According to Mayor Gunter, the land prices and the cost of construction do not correlate to the I-35 corridor and factors such as inflation, bidding wars and supply chain issues over the last two years can not be the issues that have driven up appraisals.

“Appraisals should be realistic and in line with some expectation from our citizens as honest and understandable numbers,” said Mayor Gunter. “Today, no one has faith in the system or the appraised values. The system seems to be flawed. The process seems to be flawed. There is no way taxpayer’s protest can be done in time to put together a budget plan for the city.”

Mayor Gunter said that citizens and property owners should not have to fear tax appraisal season or fear being taxed out of their home.

“It appears as if the system is flawed,” said Mayor Gunter. “Again, I am encouraging you to protest your tax appraisal. It is your right to do so. It is your right to protect yourself against unreasonable valuations.”