SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Mayer Museum will be opening a new permanent exhibit that highlights the career of former U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway on Friday, September 9th.

The K. Michael Conaway Archive and Exhibit is a dynamic, educational and interactive record of Conaway’s career that features archived papers, memorabilia, and historical documents from the U.S. Representatives office for the 11th District of Texas from 2005 to 2021. This exhibit will feature interactive touchscreens, themed displays, memorabilia and documents focusing on Conaway’s committee work, chairmanships, early life and guiding principles.

“Angelo State University is a pillar of the San Angelo community and the 11th Congressional District, and was an outstanding partner for our office throughout the years,” Conaway said. “The university consistently goes above and beyond to contribute to this region and educate the next generation of leaders. I am honored to be moving forward with this project and look forward to a lasting partnership.”

Constructed in conjunction with Dallas-based Museum Arts Inc., the Conaway Exhibit is also the centerpiece of the Mayer Museum’s West Texans in Government Exhibit that features a series of digital displays dedicated to various other high-profile state and national politicians with West Texas ties, including:

William “Bill” Sims

Robert “Rob” Junell

Houston Harte

O.C. Fisher

Dorsey Hardeman

Thomas “Tom” Massey

Charles B. Metcalfe

According to Angelo State, the Conway Archive and Exhibit was first announced in October 2022 along with the K. Michael Conaway Fellowship Endowment which is funded by gifts from Conaway and other donors. The endowment funds agriculture and national security fellowship opportunities for ASU graduate students in Washington, D.C.

The ASU Mayer Museum is open and free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. More details on current and future exhibits in the Mayer Museum are available on the ASU Mayer Museum website.