SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s Mayer Museum has extended its “Transportation in the West” exhibit that was previously scheduled to end on May 14th. The exhibit highlights the development of travel in Texas as well as the Western side of the United States.

The “Transportation in the West” exhibit will now remain open through July 31 for free public viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, in the ASU Mayer Museum at 2501 W. Ave. N.

This exhibit includes a wide array of artifacts from Goodfellow Air Force Base, Historic Fort Concho, private collector Karl Bookter, the San Angelo Railway Museum, the ASU West Texas Collection, the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Tech University’s Southwest Collection.

This project emphasizes the human experiences of traveling through the West through the different modes of transportation that helped to shape what we now know today as San Angelo. It traces western travel from historic trade routes and the expansion of the railroad through the adoption of the interstate highway system and the importance of our regional airport.

More details on current and upcoming exhibits in the ASU Mayer Museum can be found at angelo.edu/mayer-museum.

For more information, contact Lisa Highsmith, curator of the ASU Mayer Museum, at 325-486-6429 or lisa.highsmith@angelo.edu.