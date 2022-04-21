SAN ANGELO, Texas – Special Election voting polls will open on Monday, April 25th with regular voting on Saturday, May 7th in Tom Green County. But what will this election be about?

What is this Special Election about?

The State of Texas will be undergoing a special election for two proposed constitutional amendments. These amendments have passed through the State of Texas legislature and are now on the ballot across the state for voter ratification.

What are the propositions?

Proposition 1: Property Tax Limit Reduction for Elderly and Disabled Residents Amendment

Proposition 2: Increased Homestead Exemption for School District Property Taxes Amendment

What do you need to know about these propositions?

The first proposition would authorize the state to decrease the property tax limit on the homes of the elderly and disabled for school maintenance and operations. House Bill 3 was first passed in 2019, however, the operations tax rate compression was not applied to the elderly and disabled. This proposition would extend the reduction across more homesteads and begin in 2023.

For the second proposition, citizens are being asked to vote on whether the state should increase the homestead of the married or unmarried exemption for school district property tax from $25,000 to $40,000.

When and where can you vote?

Early Voting

Early voting will begin Monday, April 25th at the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building located on the first floor.

The Keyes building will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 25h through 29th for voting. On May 2nd and 3rd voting polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day Voting

Election day will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on May 7th at varying locations across San Angelo

Angelo Bible Church

3506 Sherwood Way

Lobby

Calvary Baptist Church

2401 Armstrong St.

Fellowship Center

Belmore Baptist Church

1214 South Bell

Fellowship Hall

Christoval Community Center

20022 Main, Christoval, TX

Multi-purpose Room

Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot)

506 N. Chadbourne

Annex Building

Grape Creek ISD

8207 US Highway 87 N

Gene Marsh Board Room

Keating Paint and Body

5050 N. Chadbourne

Reception Area

Paulann Baptist Church

2531 Smith Blvd

The Chapel

Oak Grove Senior Apartments

4359 Oak Grove Blvd

Multi-Purpose Room

Southgate Church of Christ

528 Country Club Road

Fellowship Hall

Southside Recreation Center

2750 Ben Ficklin Rdz

Multi-Purpose Room

Wall Brethren Church

7921 Loop 570

Fellowship Hall

MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin Building

1501 W. Beauregard

Jack Ray Room

Veribest Baptist Church

50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX

Fellowship Hall

Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church

301 West 18th St

Fellowship Hall

TxDOT, Building E

4502 Knickerbocker Rd

Training Room

St. Marl Presbyterian Church

2506 Johnson Ave

Fellowship Hall