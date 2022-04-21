SAN ANGELO, Texas – Special Election voting polls will open on Monday, April 25th with regular voting on Saturday, May 7th in Tom Green County. But what will this election be about?
What is this Special Election about?
The State of Texas will be undergoing a special election for two proposed constitutional amendments. These amendments have passed through the State of Texas legislature and are now on the ballot across the state for voter ratification.
What are the propositions?
- Proposition 1: Property Tax Limit Reduction for Elderly and Disabled Residents Amendment
- Proposition 2: Increased Homestead Exemption for School District Property Taxes Amendment
What do you need to know about these propositions?
The first proposition would authorize the state to decrease the property tax limit on the homes of the elderly and disabled for school maintenance and operations. House Bill 3 was first passed in 2019, however, the operations tax rate compression was not applied to the elderly and disabled. This proposition would extend the reduction across more homesteads and begin in 2023.
For the second proposition, citizens are being asked to vote on whether the state should increase the homestead of the married or unmarried exemption for school district property tax from $25,000 to $40,000.
When and where can you vote?
Early Voting
Early voting will begin Monday, April 25th at the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building located on the first floor.
The Keyes building will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 25h through 29th for voting. On May 2nd and 3rd voting polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day Voting
Election day will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on May 7th at varying locations across San Angelo
Angelo Bible Church
3506 Sherwood Way
Lobby
Calvary Baptist Church
2401 Armstrong St.
Fellowship Center
Belmore Baptist Church
1214 South Bell
Fellowship Hall
Christoval Community Center
20022 Main, Christoval, TX
Multi-purpose Room
Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot)
506 N. Chadbourne
Annex Building
Grape Creek ISD
8207 US Highway 87 N
Gene Marsh Board Room
Keating Paint and Body
5050 N. Chadbourne
Reception Area
Paulann Baptist Church
2531 Smith Blvd
The Chapel
Oak Grove Senior Apartments
4359 Oak Grove Blvd
Multi-Purpose Room
Southgate Church of Christ
528 Country Club Road
Fellowship Hall
Southside Recreation Center
2750 Ben Ficklin Rdz
Multi-Purpose Room
Wall Brethren Church
7921 Loop 570
Fellowship Hall
MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin Building
1501 W. Beauregard
Jack Ray Room
Veribest Baptist Church
50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX
Fellowship Hall
Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church
301 West 18th St
Fellowship Hall
TxDOT, Building E
4502 Knickerbocker Rd
Training Room
St. Marl Presbyterian Church
2506 Johnson Ave
Fellowship Hall