SAN ANGELO, Texas- San Angelo voters will be hitting the polls this Saturday, May 6th.

On the general election ballot, you will be voting for City Council Districts one, three, and five. Candidates include District 1 incumbent Tommy Hiebert. District 3 is the only contested race with incumbent Harold Thomas running against Michael Lepak. District 5 incumbent Karen Hesse Smith looks to regain her seat.

You will also be voting for or against the Charter Review Committee’s recommendations to change the Police Chief’s qualifications requiring supervisory experience and an educational component. Term of office, to align with the term length of Single Member District holders, to reduce cost to tax payers for multiple elections. Authority, to align with powers granted by local, state, and federal laws.

Election Administrator Vona Hudson wants to remind city voters that the Edd B. Keyes building is not a voting a poll.

“On election day our Edd B. Keyes building is open but we are not open for voting. Please don’t try to come vote at our office because we wont have anything for you to vote on,” said Hudson.

There are plenty of locations for you to choose from and they are offering multiple ways to vote, even ones that don’t require you to exit your car.

“We’re still offering the curbside so if you did not get your application in for ballot by mail or if you don’t feel like you can stand in line, you can try to do curbside at the polling places,” added Hudson.

To get a look at what you can expect to see on Saturday, sample ballots and polling locations are available on the Tom Green County website.