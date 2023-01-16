SAN ANGELO, Texas — The May 6, 2023 election filling period is set to begin on January 18.

This election will fill single-member districts 1, 3 and 5 with elected officials serving four-year terms through May 2027. Candidates may file beginning January 18 through February 17.

Currently, Tommy Hiebert serves as the District one Council Member, Harry Thomas serves as the District three Council Member and Karen Hesse Smith serves as the District 5 Council Member.

Candidate packets for this election are available online at cosatx.us/elections and at City Hall. Physical copies of the required forms are available in the City Clerk’s office in Room 204 on the second floor of City Hall, 72 W. College Ave. The office is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates will file the necessary paperwork in the City Clerk’s office during the filing period.

Candidate packets contain applications, forms, and information about the election for those considering running for City Council.

Another part of the May 6 election will be a vote pertaining to specific sections on the chief of police in the City charter. The City Council heard from members of the Charter Review Committee at their December 13, 2022 meeting and opted to adopt the recommended language provided by the committee.

Voter registration applications are available at the Tom Green County Election/Voter Registration Office on the first floor of the Edd B. Keyes Building (113 W. Beauregard Ave).

Applications can be obtained online at votetomgreencounty.org, by mail, or by calling 325-659-6541. Completed applications can be returned in person or by mail

Citizens can also register to vote when renewing their driver’s license in person at a Texas Department of Public Safety office.

To determine eligibility to vote or current voter registration status, visit votetexas.gov/register-to-vote. Voter registration applications are also available at the link

Election questions can be addressed to City Clerk Julia Antilley at 325-657-4405 or julia.antilley@cosatx.us.