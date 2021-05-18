May 18, 2021 marks the two year anniversary of tornado that passed through the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It has been two years since an EF2 tornado destroyed a number of homes in the Concho Valley.

On May 18, 2019, the tornado began in Dove Creek as an EF0. Within minutes it moved through San Angelo. The tornado gained strength and was classified as an EF2 by the time it went over the Bradford neighborhood. Eventually, it passed through Ballinger in Runnels County as an EF3.

Despite the reported $5 million dollars worth of damage to schools, buildings, homes, and other structures, no deaths were reported.

On the one-year-anniversary of the tornado, residents reflected on how they were still recovering.

However, some who lost everything still managed to stay positive.

“A niece and her fiancé came in from Odessa. They came in and helped me and my neighbors. My family was here and I’m so grateful for them. People from everywhere started showing up before it was even daylight. There were police, first responders, the city, grocery stores were bringing us food. Everything you could have possibly needed; our community was out in full force helping us,” Vicky Porter, who survived the tornado with her three grandchildren said.

A report done on May 18, 2020 can be seen below:

Many victims credited their safety to having various ways to receive emergency alerts.

To learn more about local weather, click here.