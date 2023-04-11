SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Work will continue into next week at San Angelo’s Mathis Field on a new CT X-Ray scanner.

The scanner will be installed at the airport’s security checkpoint area where carry-on luggage will be screened. The device will allow travelers to keep most items inside their carry-on bags including electronics, foods and certain liquids.

City officials say that passengers should arrive at the airport two hours prior to the departure times during the construction period.

The CT scanner is part of system improvements at Mathis Field by the Transportation Security Administration.