Match Ropers announced for the 68th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association (SASSRA) has announced who the match roping will be between for the 68th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta. The event will take place at the outdoor arena near the Foster Communications Coliseum beginning on October 29th and going through October 31st.

Shad Mayfield and Tuf Cooper will face off on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The SASSRA website describes the match:

The Match Roping is a twelve head roping contest between two calf ropers. They each will rope six head of calves in between the 2nd and 3rd go rounds of the Invitational Calf Roping, and the other six head after the conclusion of the Invitational Calf Roping. Each cowboy will rope the same calves. They get to select which order they rope their six calves in, and switch pens at the half way point. The match roping is a winner take all $20,000 pot.

Cooper is currently recovering from an injury sustained during a rodeo in Utah on August 14, 2021 as reported by ProRodeo.com.

To learn more about the events that will take place each day that weekend, click here.

To see the full schedule of events and ticket prices, click here. Tickets go on sale October 4, 2021.