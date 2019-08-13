Massive grass fire threatens structures

San Angelo Fire Department’s Assistant Fire Chief Todd Sanford said “a report was received about 5:00 p.m. August 12, 2019, of a massive grass fire that was threatening structures.” A full response of four trucks, a rescue truck, and battalion chief responded to the scene.

An estimated 10 acres was affected by the flames, driven by steady south winds, a dense vegetation fuel load, and triple digit temperatures. A maintainer was called in to establish a perimeter around the blaze to protect threatened structures in case of re-ignition overnight, explained Sanford.

“An additional two brush trucks from the city, assistance from the Grape Creek and Water Valley VFDs, notification of the Texas Forest Service and the maintainer helped suppress this fire and no structures were damaged,” said Sanford.

A cause for the blaze was unknown at the time of this report. More details will be reported as they become available.