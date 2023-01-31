SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Driving conditions throughout San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas became more dangerous as a winter storm brought freezing precipitation through the region on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

The San Angelo Police Department warned on Tuesday morning to avoid roadways because of icy buildup. A map published and updated by the Texas Department of Transportation showed icy road conditions throughout the region on Tuesday morning.

The map below is updated automatically by TxDOT. View the full map at TxDOT.