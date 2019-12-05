Man who assaulted police officer during early morning call at 7-11 behind bars

KLST/ KSAN (San Angelo, TX) – A 71-year-old San Angelo man is behind bars after throwing hot coffee at an officer before assaulting her.

The incident occurred around 8:35 a.m. after police were dispatched to the 7-11 at 2202 North Chadbourne Street for the report of an unwanted subject who was suspected of shoplifting.

Upon arrival, the officer learned Benny Salinas had been asked to leave the store by a clerk multiple times, but he refused. Shortly after the officer asked the man to leave he became aggressive and threw a cup of hot coffee at her and struck her as she attempted to take him into custody.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and later released.

Salinas was charged with Assault on Public Servant, Criminal Trespass, and Class C Misdemeanor Theft.

Salinas was transported to the Tom Green County Jail. Bond was set at $924.00.