SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Ballinger man on Dec. 15 who allegedly evaded law enforcement on a motorcycle in a high-speed chase on Dec. 9.

According to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Stephen Allen Smith, of Ballinger, was taken into custody for his warrants and was additionally charged with evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction. This is a state jail felony. Smith was also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Mugshot: Stephen Smith 12-15-22 courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that the warrants division was conducting an investigation on the whereabouts of Smith on Dec. 15 when a vehicle that he was suspected of being in was located. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division began following the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says that the car began making strange turns near Green Meadow Drive and Willow Circle near Southland Boulevard in San Angelo. Shortly after the vehicle stopped, Smith evaded on foot through an alley and into a yard after exiting the passenger seat of the car.

According to the statement, the San Angelo Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety were requested to assist in finding Smith. SAPD K-9 and drone units were deployed and soon spotted Smith. The sheriff’s office says after Smith was located, he began running from law enforcement and jumped a fence of a residence.

The sheriff’s office says that Smith was caught and arrested at 4:07 p.m. with no further incident.

The sheriff’s office adds that the female driver had stayed in the vehicle, cooperated with police and was later released with no charges.