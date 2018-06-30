Man arrested for reckless driving after reports of flashing gun Video

A driver was arrested Friday who appeared to be waving a gun around.

Police began receiving calls about a man driving erratically with the gun on Sherwood way.

When police were able to stop the man, they arrested him for reckless driving.

As for the witnesses who thought they saw a gun – it turned out to be a lighter.

More Stories for you

• UPDATE: Truck crashes into, drives around inside of, San Angelo Walmart

UPDATE — From the San Angelo Police Department:"A 19-year-old Eldorado man is facing multiple Felony charges after he u...

• Traffic Stop Turns into Foot Pursuit on 19th and Armstrong

San Angelo police are looking for a man who fled from the scene of a traffic stop.It happened late Friday afternoon at...

• Wild animal call raises safety concerns

• Motorvehicle accident sends one to the hospital

• Air Force looks to Texas startups, universities for the future

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The U.S. Air Force is turning to research on science and technology to remain competitive....

• Galilee Affordable Home Program Celebrates 50th Home

Jubilee Barron, a homeowner of the 50th home for the Galilee Affordable Home Project gets handed the keys to her home ...