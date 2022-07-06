A 42-year-old man is in custody tonight after a police chase that started with an attempted traffic stop.

The slow speed chase started in San Angelo and continued on Armstrong, north out of town and then back inside the city limits on Armstrong. Officers say the trucks driver was Shane Keele. He swerved to avoid spike strips put out by police and continued until eventually stopping near the intersection of Dallas and North Van Buren after colliding with another vehicle. Police say Keele then got out of the truck and fled on foot.

The 69-year-old woman driving a GMC struck by Keele’s truck went to Shannon for treatment. Keele also went to Shannon for treatment. A 37-year-old woman in Keele’s vehicle refused treatment. Tonight, Keele is charged with evading and a county warrant along with several other charges.