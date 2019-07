(San Angelo, Texas) - United Family stores across Texas and Eastern New Mexico are hostina trading day for guests to complete their Toy Story 4 MircoPopz! collection.

The Trade Day will be Saturday, July 20th, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Market Street located at 3121 Sunset Court. Guests will have the opportunity to trade duplicate MicroPopz! game pieces.