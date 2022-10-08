SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert at 11:19 for drivers to avoid the 5200 to 5300 block of Southwest due to a major traffic accident that sent one driver to the hospital.

Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. for the major vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival law enforcement reported on the scene that it was determined that the maroon Nissan Maxima had been northbound on Southwest Blvd. and the grey GMC Arcadia had been crossing Southwest Blvd. from an adjacent alleyway heading westbound. The grey Arcadia failed to yield and the two vehicles collided in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of the grey Nissan has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Shannon Medical Hospital.