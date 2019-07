As the central Gulf Coast braces for the impacts of Barry, no effects from this system would make it to the Concho Valley. While we deal with typical summer time conditions with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90's and 100's, the central Gulf Coast is expected to receive rainfall accumulations of 15" to 20".

San Angelo and the Concho Valley is roughly 320 miles from the Gulf of Mexico. While most tropical storms and hurricanes veer off to the northeast and rapidly weaken after making landfall, some might be wondering if those living in West Texas might be under the gun for widespread heavy rainfall?