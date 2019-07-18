Major crash at MLK and E. 19th St sends two to hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

San Angelo, TX — A crash between two vehicles traveling on E 19th Street sent two people to the hospital at approximately 9:30 this morning. The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on E 19th St when the driver of the white SUV, (pictured below), attempted to make a left-turn onto Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD without yielding the right-of-way, colliding with the black SUV.

Both drivers were sent to Shannon with minor injuries. The driver of the white SUV was given a citation for failure to yield right-of-way and driving without a drivers license.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.