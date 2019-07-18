Major crash at MLK and E. 19th St sends two to hospital

San Angelo, TX — A crash between two vehicles traveling on E 19th Street sent two people to the hospital at approximately 9:30 this morning. The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on E 19th St when the driver of the white SUV, (pictured below), attempted to make a left-turn onto Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD without yielding the right-of-way, colliding with the black SUV.

Both drivers were sent to Shannon with minor injuries. The driver of the white SUV was given a citation for failure to yield right-of-way and driving without a drivers license.