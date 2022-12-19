SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Main Street Bridge has been reopened, on December 19, after being closed since Sept. 16, 2022.

On Sept. 16, the overpass on Main Street had one lane close after an excavator loaded on a trailer that was traveling on U.S. 67 had struck the bottom of the bridge.

Karen Threlkeld at the Texas Department of Transportation in San Angelo says that on December 19 the Main Street Bridge was reopened following an inspection that was done by TdXOT’s Bridge Division. The inspection determined that the bridge was safe for normal vehicular travel.

Cars driving across the fully opened Main Street Bridge in San Angelo.

Threlkeld also says that the bridge is still restricted to loads weighing more than 80,000 pounds.

Repairs will still need to be done to the underside of the bridge according to Threlkeld. She shares that these are minor repairs that fix the damages done to the concrete surfaces.

Threlkeld says that a repair project for the damages will likely be put out in February for bids. Once a contract has been selected, the repairs will be made to the bottom of the bridge. She shares that these repairs will require a closure of the main lanes of U.S. 67 underneath the bridge.