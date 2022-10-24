SAN ANGELO, Texas — The low water crossing on Southwest Boulevard will be undergoing construction beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25.

According to a release from The City of San Angelo, construction on this crossing, located between Elite Physique and Valvoline Instant Oil Change, will begin Tuesday, Oct. 25 and continue Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Photograph courtesy of The City of San Angelo.

Southwest Boulevard will remain open to travelers. The street will not be closed according to The City, but traffic lanes will be reduced.

Drivers are reminded to be aware of traffic signals in this area when traveling.