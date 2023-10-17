SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo recently posted about two lost livestock, a pig and a goat, informing that after 14 days they would be up for adoption.

COSA asks that if the animals belong to you to call the shelter at 325-657-4224 or visit us at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North. Unclaimed livestock will be available for adoption after 14 days through Animal Services.

The pot belly pig was reportedly found on 4400 Armstrong St. on October 10 and the Spanish goat was found on 4300 Bonham St. on October 16.