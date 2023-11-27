SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo took to social media on Nov. 27 to share a photograph of livestock that was recently found.

According to the post, the livestock animal is at the San Angelo Animal Shelter. Call (325) 657-42224 or visit the shelter at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North.

Lost livestock in San Angelo on Nov. 27, 2023 photograph courtesy of the City of San Angelo

Livestock animals not claimed within 14 days will be available for adoption through animal services.

Click here to see the inventory of lost pets in San Angelo by entering zip code 76905.