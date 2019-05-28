Local News

Look tonight — the Starlink satellite chain will be passing overhead

Starting at 9:00 p.m. and lasting for about twenty minutes

Posted: May 28, 2019 03:14 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 03:16 PM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Some speculation is being generated about just what effect 12,000 SpaceX satellites will have on the night sky. CEO Elon Musk says not to worry:

The first 60 satellites were launched Thursday, May 26, 2019, with each satellite equipped with Krypton ion thrusters to raise them to their final orbit 342 miles above the surface of the earth. The satellites' brightness is concerning to some, as they can readily be seen with low-powered binoculars and even with the naked eye as they circle the earth on their way to their final orbit. Here's one view from Chicago as the satellites flew overhead:

The satellites will cross almost overhead, a little to the west from the San Angelo vantage point tonight, starting about 9:00 p.m. Be sure to look up, the show won't last long!

Sources and links:
N2YO Satellite tracking: https://www.n2yo.com/passes/?s=74001#
Video of satellite train passing by: https://www.space.com/spacex-starlink-satellites-wont-ruin-night-sky-elon-musk.html?jwsource=cl
More info from space.com: https://www.space.com/spacex-starlink-satellites-wont-ruin-night-sky-elon-musk.html
 

 

 

