SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — After more than 25 years in San Angelo real estate, the Diershkes are retiring and closing their office on Knickerbocker Road.

A retirement reception was held on Tuesday, April 11 at the San Angelo Realtors Association office for Binnie and Norman Dierschke. The long-time realtors started in the late 1990s.

“It feels good,” said Binnie Dierschke. “Once we made the decision, we spent a long time in San Angelo and loved it.”

The Dierschkes say that even though they are retiring, the agents who worked with them will continue their work with other area agents.