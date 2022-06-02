SAN ANGELO, Texas – Steakhouse restaurant chain LongHorn Steakhouse is making its way to San Angelo according to the May 2022 Building Permit and Inspection report from the City of San Angelo.

This popular steakhouse will be located at the 3900 block of W Loop 306 near Sunset Mall.

According to The City of San Angelo Building Permits and Inspections, a $2 million construction permit has been requested but is currently pending.

LongHorn Steakhouse is a casual dining restaurant that opened in Atlanta, Georgia in 1981. Since their opening, over 500 locations have opened to serve their expertly crafted steaks.