SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The kids have been begging for a dog or cat for Christmas and you decide to give in and gift them a present they will surely remember!

Although the dog sitting in the back of the truck in the parking lot looks like a good option, Western Veterinary Hospital’s Associate Veterinarian Shelby Ragan shared some things to keep in mind when gifting the ‘pur-fect’ pet this holiday season.

Where to Look

When looking for a cat or a dog to give as a Christmas present, Dr. Ragan recommends people go to a reputable breeder or animal shelter.

The local vet shares they often see people coming in with a new animal under the understanding that the pet has been fully vaccinated. Just because the person you got the animal from said they had their vaccines does not mean that it is true. Dr. Ragan explained that a reputable breeder will provide proof of vaccinations along with any other records that are needed.

If you are not looking for an animal from a breeder, Dr. Ragan shared that the local pound is also a great place to find a pet who needs a loving home, especially with the number of homeless animals in San Angelo.

“Going to those places first before we got to someone in a parking lot or someone that doesn’t have viable records is important,” she said.

Health & Vaccines

Now that an animal has been picked out, it is paramount to make sure the pet is up-to-date on their vaccines.

“I recommend making a trip to the vet a priority within the first few days of getting a pet,” Dr. Ragan said.

As stated previously, new pet owners never know what vaccines their animal has had, unless proof of vaccinations are provided, or what diseases the animal might be carrying. By getting the new pet checked out, owners can help ensure their furry friend is off to a healthy start in its new home and prevent any diseases from spreading to other pets.

Introducing to the Family

Even though you and your family are happy about the new addition, pets living in the house might not feel the same way. Dr. Ragan explained the importance of giving space and taking it slow when introducing animals to each other.

Dr. Ragan recommends introducing dogs for five to ten minutes a day, supervised, during a happy time. This can be done by spending a few minutes in the yard where they can play but also have space to get away if it is needed. However, introducing dogs should not be done during a feeding time or time when treats are being given to the animals.

“Even if it is a new puppy, I think no matter what the situation is just do small doses, working your way up,” Dr. Ragan explained when talking about introducing new pets. “You can span this out over the course of several months.”

Like dogs, Dr. Ragan shared cats also need their space and a place to hide away when being introduced.

“If they need their safe space, don’t force them to interact,” she said. “Let them take their time.”

While gifting and getting a furry friend for the holidays may be a joyous occasion, remember that the overall well-being of the animal, the owner and other pets in the house is important.