SAN ANGELO, Texas — Stopping and reversing plastic waste is a popular topic these days. Members of San Angelo’s Texas Exes chapter met at the River’s Terrance Club on Wednesday, Feb. 15 to hear from a chemical engineering scientist from the University of Texas.

Dr. Hal Alper has worked for years researching how enzymes can break down plastic and plastic waste. He says breaking plastic back down to s starting point is the goal for eventual use in the corporate world.

“Past couple three of four years we have been working on engineering an enzyme that can actually take the most common plastic that has that number one recycle logo on it and be able to completely break that back down to its starting points in the course of about a day or so,” said Alper.

Members of the local Texas Exes chapter are graduates of the University of Texas living in the Concho Valley.