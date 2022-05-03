SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today SAISD sixth grade teacher, Crystal Lantz was in for a huge surprise as Texas Leadership San Angelo Elementary Principal Stacy Lind entered into her classroom.

Local Walmart store Manager Kathi Hampton and her associates had decided to reward Lantz with $750 in school supplies for her classroom and a Walmart + membership to help Ms. Lantz save time and money in the year ahead. The amount chosen is significant because that’s the average amount teachers spend of there own money to help their students succeed!