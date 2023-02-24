SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo State Park is highlighting and raising awareness of the accessibility of the park for its 100th-year celebration.

The San Angelo State Park is only one of 10 state parks across Texas that offers the ‘grit’ wheelchair. With this mountain bike chair, those that are wheelchair-bound are able to properly navigate through the park’s trails.

“I always like to say there is something out here for everybody and that includes everybody,” said Tara Fattouh, a park guide with the San Angelo State Park.

She explains that it is important for state parks to be more accessible for those who want to enjoy wildlife.

“I want more people to experience the park that maybe are hesitant or don’t think that they could for whatever reason it is, but this allows more people to experience it to get out on the trails to see some wildlife to go fishing.”