SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Sonic on Bryant was named one of the top 12 Sonics nationwide in the 2023 Dr Pepper Sonic Games earning local schools $10,000.

To celebrate this establishments achievements, the SONIC Foundation has donated $10,000 to support San Angelo area schools and directly fund classroom projects submitted by local public school teachers.

According to a press release from the Sonic Foundation, this Sonic has engaged in spirited competition, participating in a diverse array of trainings, quizzes and stimulating team and individual challenges. Throughout the duration of the competition, the team’s efficiency, service, and even friendliness was rigorously evaluated and put to the ultimate test.

“ These games encourage SONIC teams to strive for the best each day and offer the brand an opportunity to acknowledge participants on a personal level,” said Kevin Knutson, Vice President of Training and Operations at SONIC. “The dedication, hard work and commitment demonstrated by the San Angelo drive-in team during these Games is truly impressive, translating to increased team member and guest experience. We are thrilled to reward their efforts with a $10,000 donation to support their local schools.”

Some of the local schools who have received project funding on behalf of the San Angelo drive-in team include:

In addition to the $10,000 donation to support their hometown schools, the San Angelo SONIC Drive-In team will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to San Diego in September to attend SONIC’s Annual National Convention and compete live in front of a panel of judges, after which SONIC will announce the winning drive-in team and individual team members.